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LPG, PNG prices today: 5 KG cylinder price hiked too, says sources - Check rates domestic, commercial cylinders in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, PNG prices today: 5 KG cylinder price hiked too, says sources – Check rates domestic, commercial cylinders in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

The government has increased the price of commercial gas cylinder by Rs 933. The price of 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder remains unchanged on Friday. The domestic cylinder is selling at Rs 913 in Delhi and Rs 912.5 in Mumbai.

LPG, PNG prices today: 5 KG cylinder price hiked too, says sources - Check rates domestic, commercial cylinders in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG prices today: In a major development, the government has increased the prices of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 993 from today, May 1. Following the price revision, the 19-kg cylinder will now cost Rs 3,071.50 in Delhi. The price of the domestic cylinder has remained unchanged. However, the prices of 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders have also been increased by Rs 261 per cylinder, news agency ANI reported.

Prices of 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders have also been increased by Rs 261 per cylinder with effect from today: Sources — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2026

LPG, PNG Prices Today: Here Is How Much You Need To Pay For 19 Kg Commercial LPG Cylinder

City Price (Rs) New Delhi 3,071.50 Mumbai 3,024 Kolkata 3,202 Chennai 3,237

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.5 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.5 Chennai 928.5 Kolkata 939

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.9 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

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