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LPG, PNG prices today: 5 KG cylinder price hiked too, says sources – Check rates domestic, commercial cylinders in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities
The government has increased the price of commercial gas cylinder by Rs 933. The price of 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder remains unchanged on Friday. The domestic cylinder is selling at Rs 913 in Delhi and Rs 912.5 in Mumbai.
LPG, PNG prices today: In a major development, the government has increased the prices of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 993 from today, May 1. Following the price revision, the 19-kg cylinder will now cost Rs 3,071.50 in Delhi. The price of the domestic cylinder has remained unchanged. However, the prices of 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders have also been increased by Rs 261 per cylinder, news agency ANI reported.
Prices of 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders have also been increased by Rs 261 per cylinder with effect from today: Sources
— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2026
LPG, PNG Prices Today: Here Is How Much You Need To Pay For 19 Kg Commercial LPG Cylinder
|City
|Price (Rs)
|New Delhi
|3,071.50
|Mumbai
|3,024
|Kolkata
|3,202
|Chennai
|3,237
14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|913
|Bengaluru
|915.5
|Hyderabad
|965
|Mumbai
|912.5
|Chennai
|928.5
|Kolkata
|939
PNG Prices Across Major Cities
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|47.9
|Bengaluru
|52
|Hyderabad
|51
|Mumbai
|50
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
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