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LPG, PNG prices today: Check commercial, domestic cooking gas rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other major cities

LPG, PNG prices today: Check commercial, domestic cooking gas rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other major cities

The prices of domestic LPG cylinders remained steady at Rs 913. The rise in commercial LPG prices from April 1 is due to a 44 percent increase in the Saudi Contract Price.

LPG, PNG prices today: Check commercial, domestic cooking gas rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other major cities

LPG, CNG Prices Today: The prices of LPG and PNG have again come into the limelight following the recent decision by the Trump administration not to renew the sanctions waiver on Russia and Iranian oil. The waiver provides limited access to countries to buy crude oil from Russia and Iran. India is also among these countries. The decision has come after the US imposed a blockade on maritime traffic coming and going from Iranian ports. The blockade decision came after peace talks in Islamabad failed.

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