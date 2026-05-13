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LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, other cities

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The price of commercial cylinders increased by Rs 993 on May 1. The government also increased prices of 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders by Rs 261 per cylinder. Check the price of domestic LPG cylinders.

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: As the West Asia conflict continues, fuel and LPG prices remain a major concern for households and transport users across India. Tensions have further escalated after United States President Donald Trump on Monday slammed the Iranian government by discarding Iran’s peace proposal, saying that the ceasefire stands on ‘life support’. He said that the proposal was ‘a piece of garbage’ and unacceptable. This has intensified tensions between the two countries, raising questions over the future of peace talks.

Also Read: Commercial LPG Cylinder price hike impact: Hostel, Paying Guest rents to rise from May 5 in Tamil Nadu; four sharing rooms to cost…

The central government is keeping a close eye on LPG supplies amid prevailing geopolitical tensions. However, no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships yet. Notably, India is largely dependent on West Asian countries for its energy needs. The country imports over 40 percent of its crude oil and 90 percent of its LPG from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.5 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.5 Chennai 928.5 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,071.50 Bengaluru 3,152 Hyderabad 3,315 Mumbai 3,024 Chennai 3,237 Kolkata 3,202

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.9 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

Also Read: 47 lakh domestic LPG cylinders delivered in a day against 47.4 lakh bookings: Govt

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India Has 60 Days Of Crude, 60 Days Of Lng And 45 Days Of Lpg

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that the government has ramped up domestic production from 36,000 to 54,000 metric tons to fulfil the rising demand. He said the country has a reserve stock of 60 days of crude oil, 60 days of LNG and 45 days of LPG, emphasising that there is no problem on the supply side.

“If you look at the fiscal situation, if you look at the fact that my oil companies are losing Rs 1,000 crores every day, the under recovery is going to be Rs 1,98,000 crores. The losses are Rs 1 lakh crore, if you look at the quarter. In that context, how long can you keep it like this? Where is the oil? It used to be around $64 or $65. It has gone up to $115 in that basket,” Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

Notably, oil marketing companies are absorbing the burden of increased crude oil and gas prices. The OMCs are losing Rs 1,000 crore every day and the under recovery is going to be Rs 1,98,000 crore.

Follow PM Modi’s Suggestions

The Union Minister requested countrymen to follow the suggestions given by PM Modi so that money spent on imports comes down.

“Please see what the Prime Minister has actually said, and let’s not put a bizarre construct on it. This is borne out by the facts,” he said.

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