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LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, other cities

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Petrol, diesel, and CNG prices were increased twice in recent days. The government increased the price of 19 kg cylinders by Rs 993 on May 1. The price of 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinders remained unchanged. Check the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: Despite the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and rising global energy costs, LPG gas prices for Indian households remained unchanged across major metros on Thursday. As per the latest revision, the cost of a standard 14.2-kg household cylinder remains unchanged, and the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has now breached the Rs 3,000 mark in Delhi following the recent revision.

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