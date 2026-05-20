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LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, other cities

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Petrol, diesel, and CNG prices were increased twice in recent days. The government increased the price of 19 kg cylinders by Rs 993 on May 1. The price of 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinders remained unchanged. Check the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: After back-to-back hikes in fuel and CNG prices, concerns over a possible increase in LPG and PNG prices have also grown. In Delhi and Mumbai, the CNG prices were hiked by Rs 2 per kg, and then the OMCs announced a Rs 1 per kg increase in Delhi. The prices of petrol and diesel were also hiked by Rs 3 per litre each and then by another 90 paise per litre.

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