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LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The central government hiked the prices of 19 kg cylinders by Rs 993 on May 1. The prices of 5 kg FTL cylinders were also increased by Rs 261 per cylinder. Check the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

Published date india.com Updated: May 16, 2026 8:06 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
lpg price today
LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities | Iamge: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: The central government on Friday hiked prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per liter. The state-owned oil companies increased CNG prices by Rs 2 per kg. The fuel and CNG prices were increased amid a rising global energy crisis linked to the West Asia conflict. Following the revision, the price of CNG in Delhi is Rs 79.09 per kg; earlier, it was Rs 77.09 per kg. Mahanagar Gas Limited on Thursday announced a hike in CNG prices across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by Rs 2 per kg. However, there is no announcement regarding the hike in prices of commercial and domestic gas cylinders. It is expected that OMCs will revise prices on June 1.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 913
Bengaluru 915.50
Hyderabad 965
Mumbai 912.50
Chennai 928.50
Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 3,071.50
Bengaluru 3,152
Hyderabad 3,315
Mumbai 3,024
Chennai 3,237
Kolkata 3,202

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM)
Delhi 47.9
Bengaluru 52
Hyderabad 51
Mumbai 50
Chennai 50
Kolkata 50

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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