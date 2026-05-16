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LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The central government hiked the prices of 19 kg cylinders by Rs 993 on May 1. The prices of 5 kg FTL cylinders were also increased by Rs 261 per cylinder. Check the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities | Iamge: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: The central government on Friday hiked prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per liter. The state-owned oil companies increased CNG prices by Rs 2 per kg. The fuel and CNG prices were increased amid a rising global energy crisis linked to the West Asia conflict. Following the revision, the price of CNG in Delhi is Rs 79.09 per kg; earlier, it was Rs 77.09 per kg. Mahanagar Gas Limited on Thursday announced a hike in CNG prices across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by Rs 2 per kg. However, there is no announcement regarding the hike in prices of commercial and domestic gas cylinders. It is expected that OMCs will revise prices on June 1.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,071.50 Bengaluru 3,152 Hyderabad 3,315 Mumbai 3,024 Chennai 3,237 Kolkata 3,202

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.9 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

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