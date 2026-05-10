Home

News

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, other cities

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, other cities

The price of domestic cooking gas cylinders remained steady (at Rs 913) in major Indian cities. However, the central government increased the price of commercial LPG cylinders on April 1. The price hike was due to a 44 percent increase in the Saudi Contract Price.

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: The prices of 14.2 kg domestic and 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders remained unchanged on Sunday. The prices of LPG cylinders remained steady amid high volatility in the global oil markets due to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war. The government and Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are absorbing a significant amount of burden to provide relief to people. The Centre increased the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 993 (on average). After the revision, the price of a 19 kg cylinder is now Rs 3,071.50; earlier, it was Rs 2,078.50. In Mumbai, the price of commercial LPG cylinders has been raised from Rs 2,031 to Rs 3,024.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.5 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.5 Chennai 928.5 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,071.50 Bengaluru 3,152 Hyderabad 3,315 Mumbai 3,024 Chennai 3,237 Kolkata 3,202

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.9 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

LPG Gas Cylinder Price Today

The prices of domestic LPG gas cylinders have remained stable despite mounting pressure to raise fuel prices amid rising tensions in West Asia. However, the price of 19-kg LPG cylinder, which is mainly used in restaurants and industries, has been increased three times since the beginning of the United States-Iran war, February 28. The price of 19 kg cylinder was first increased by Rs 144 in March. The second price hike of nearly Rs 200 was announced on April 1 and the third increase was announced on May 1.

In March, the price of 14.2-cylinder gas was increased by Rs 60 per cylinder. Following the revision, a domestic cylinder (non-subsidised) costs Rs 913 in Delhi, according to data available on the Indian Oil Corporation.

No Shortage Of LPG

The central government on Wednesday said it is taking all measures to ensure uninterrupted supplies of LPG and crude oil amid the ongoing United States-Iran war, which has disrupted the global supply of crude oil and LPG. The government has also urged people not to indulge in panic buying at retail fuel outlets, ANI reported.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.