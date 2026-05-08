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LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other major cities

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other major cities

The government, on May 1, increased the price of commercial gas cylinder by Rs 933. The price of domestic cylinder remains unchanged. The 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder is selling at Rs 913 in Delhi and Rs 912.5 in Mumbai.

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other major cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated again following an exchange of fire, despite Washington stating that a ceasefire is in place. The development has raised concerns about the situation at Hormuz and about crude oil and LPG prices. The Iranian military claimed that US troops targeted two ships entering the strategic Strait of Hormuz within Iranian territory. However, the US military stated that it attacked the ships in response to Iranian attacks.

The development comes after the White House announced that Operation Epic Fury was over and Project Freedom had been paused to see if peace talks with Iran would be formalised. However, the recent exchange of fire makes the situation uncertain for other countries, including India which imports a significant amount of crude oil and LPG gas through the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read: LPG Gas Price Hike: 19 kg Commercial cylinder price increased by Rs 993 – Check 14.2 kg domestic cylinder rate

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.5 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.5 Chennai 928.5 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,071.50 Bengaluru 3,152 Hyderabad 3,315 Mumbai 3,024 Chennai 3,237 Kolkata 3,202

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.9 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

Also Read: LPG, PNG prices today, Check rates domestic, commercial cylinders in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, other major cities

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Amid all the uncertainty and supply disruption, the central government on May 1 hiked the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder. In Delhi, the 19.2 cylinder cost Rs 3,071.50. The recent increase marks the third consecutive rise. Prices of domestic LPG cylinders remained unchanged.

Due to the supply squeeze the government had issued an order to restrict households from holding both a PNG connection and a subsidised domestic LPG connection.

According to the government order, which was issued in late March, it is mandatory for people who already have PNG connections to surrender their domestic connections. They are also barred from applying for new LPG connections.

The government said LPG supply would be automatically discontinued after three months if a household failed to switch to PNG despite it being available.

Households with both PNG and LPG connections could be flagged where piped gas is already available. The government’s aim is to curb the black-marketing of subsidised LPG cylinders. Under the new rules, holding both connections is treated as a prohibited and unlawful activity. The government is asking homes with PNG access to shift fully to PNG and surrender their domestic LPG connections.

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