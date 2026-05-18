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LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The OMCs increased the prices of commercial cylinders by Rs 993 on May 1. Check the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

Published date india.com Updated: May 18, 2026 10:02 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
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LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: Tensions between the United States and Iran have again escalated after President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning to Tehran on Sunday (local time) as talks remained deadlocked over uranium stockpiles and war compensation. The central government on Saturday revised the windfall profit tax on fuel exports. For the first time since the beginning of the US-Iran war, the government has imposed a special additional excise duty (SAED) of Rs 3 per litre on petrol exports. Amid tensions in West Asia, it is speculated that the prices of LPG gas may increase on June 1.

As Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) increased fuel prices by Rs 3 per litre on May 1 across India, marketing experts are now hinting at the possibility of another round of hikes.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 913
Bengaluru 915.5
Hyderabad 965
Mumbai 912.5
Chennai 928.5
Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 3,071.50
Bengaluru 3,152
Hyderabad 3,315
Mumbai 3,024
Chennai 3,237
Kolkata 3,202

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM)
Delhi 47.9
Bengaluru 52
Hyderabad 51
Mumbai 50
Chennai 50
Kolkata 50

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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