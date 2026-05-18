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LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, other cities
LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The OMCs increased the prices of commercial cylinders by Rs 993 on May 1. Check the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.
LPG, PNG Prices Today: Tensions between the United States and Iran have again escalated after President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning to Tehran on Sunday (local time) as talks remained deadlocked over uranium stockpiles and war compensation. The central government on Saturday revised the windfall profit tax on fuel exports. For the first time since the beginning of the US-Iran war, the government has imposed a special additional excise duty (SAED) of Rs 3 per litre on petrol exports. Amid tensions in West Asia, it is speculated that the prices of LPG gas may increase on June 1.
As Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) increased fuel prices by Rs 3 per litre on May 1 across India, marketing experts are now hinting at the possibility of another round of hikes.
14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|913
|Bengaluru
|915.5
|Hyderabad
|965
|Mumbai
|912.5
|Chennai
|928.5
|Kolkata
|939
Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|3,071.50
|Bengaluru
|3,152
|Hyderabad
|3,315
|Mumbai
|3,024
|Chennai
|3,237
|Kolkata
|3,202
PNG Prices Across Major Cities
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|47.9
|Bengaluru
|52
|Hyderabad
|51
|Mumbai
|50
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
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