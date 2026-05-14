Home

News

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai Chennai, other cities

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai Chennai, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The OMCs increased the prices of commercial cylinders by Rs 993 on May 1. The prices of 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders were also increased by Rs 261 per cylinder. Check the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai Chennai, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: The world is dealing with an energy crisis due to the ongoing war between the United States and Iran. In India, concerns over crude oil and LPG, CNG and PNG pricing continue as the tensions in West Asia disrupt energy supplies. India will seal a deal for LPG with the UAE after Washington rejected Tehran’s peace proposal. President Donald Trump on Monday slammed the Middle East country by saying that the ceasefire stands on ‘life support’. He termed the peace proposal as ‘a piece of garbage’ and said it is unacceptable. This has intensified tensions between the two countries, raising questions over the future of peace talks.

Notably, the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran has blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil supplies. This has caused fuel shortages across the world.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also requested the countrymen to use petrol and diesel judiciously, avoid unnecessary gold purchases, and cancel foreign travel for a year to conserve foreign exchange.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.5 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.5 Chennai 928.5 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,071.50 Bengaluru 3,152 Hyderabad 3,315 Mumbai 3,024 Chennai 3,237 Kolkata 3,202

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.9 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

PM Modi’s UAE Visit Will Focus On Energy Security

PM Modi will be on a five-nation tour from May 15 to 20. He is also going to visit UAE. It is expected that India will sign two important MoUs in areas of LPG and Strategic Petroleum Reserves with UAE.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

PM Modi will be undertaking a five-nation tour, which includes UAE, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy. He will begin his visit in UAE on 15 May, where he will hold a crucial meeting with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Both leaders are expected to discuss energy cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

India Has 60 Days Of Crude, 60 Days Of Lng And 45 Days Of Lpg

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday informed that the domestic production has been ramped up from 36,000 to 54,000 metric tons to fulfil the rising demand in the country. He said that India has a reserve stock of 60 days of crude oil, 60 days of LNG, and 45 days of LPG.

“If you look at the fiscal situation, if you look at the fact that my oil companies are losing Rs 1,000 crores every day, the under recovery is going to be Rs 1,98,000 crores. The losses are Rs 1 lakh crore, if you look at the quarter. In that context, how long can you keep it like this? Where is the oil? It used to be around $64 or $65. It has gone up to $115 in that basket,” Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

Currently, the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are absorbing the burden of increased crude oil prices. As per the available data, these companies are losing Rs 1,000 crore every day and the under recovery is going to be Rs 1,98,000 crore.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.