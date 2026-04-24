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LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities
The price of cooking gas remained steady at Rs 913. The price of commercial cylinder were increased on April 1 due to a 44 percent increase in the Saudi Contract Price.
LPG, PNG Prices Today: Tensions between the United States and Iran are escalating every day, further intensifying concerns around LPG (cooking gas) supplies. The deadly conflict between the countries has increased geopolitical uncertainty and has brought LPG into sharp focus. Peace talks efforts are also under question as the US has recently suspended Vice President JD Vance’s scheduled visit to Islamabad for the second round of talks. On the other hand Iran said that it has not decided whether to resume talks with Washington or not. However, Donald Trump has hinted that peace talks between Tehran and Washington could restart as early as Friday. The ongoing tensions have affected the import of crude oil and LPG gas to other major countries, including India. The 14.2 kg cylinder price remained unchanged at Rs 913 on Thursday. However, the commercial LPG price was increased by Rs 195.50 per cylinder on April 1 by the OMCs due to a rise in global crude oil rates.
14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates
|Cities
|
Price (Rs/cylinder)
|Delhi
|913
|Kolkata
|939
|Mumbai
|912.5
|Chennai
|928.5
|Bengaluru
|915.5
|Hyderabad
|965
Commercial (19 kg) LPG Cylinder Rates
|Cities
|
Price (Rs/cylinder)
|Delhi
|2,078.50
|Kolkata
|2,208
|Mumbai
|2,031
|Chennai
|2,246.50
|Bengaluru
|2,161
|Hyderabad
|2,320
PNG Prices Across Major Cities
|Cities
|Price (Rs/SCM)
|Delhi
|47.89
|Kolkata
|50
|Mumbai
|50
|Chennai
|50
|Bengaluru
|52
|Hyderabad
|51
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