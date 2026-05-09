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LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, other cities
The government has not change the price of 14.2 kg cylinder. It is selling at Rs 913. However, the price of commercial cylinders was increased on April 1 due to a 44 percent increase in the Saudi Contract Price.
LPG, PNG Prices Today: In the latest development in the US-Iran war, President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that the now-suspended maritime security initiative would be expanded into ‘Project Freedom Plus’ if the deal is not reached with the Middle Eastern country. Project Freedom is an initiative by the US that focuses on providing safe passage to commercial vessels trapped in the Strait of Hormuz. Amid all the developments, prices of LPG gas remain a key concern for households across India. LPG and PNG rates are witnessing major revisions at regular intervals amid global energy supply woes.
The prices of Commercial LPG cylinders remained unchanged on Saturday as the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) increased the prices on May 1. However, the prices of LPG gas cylinders remained stable in major cities.
Also Read: LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other major cities
According to the latest revision by the Indian Oil Corporation, the price of 19 kg cylinder stands at Rs 3,071.50 in Delhi. In Mumbai the price is Rs 3,024, while in Chennai and Kolkata the prices are Rs 3,237 and Rs 3,202, respectively.
14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|913
|Bengaluru
|915.5
|Hyderabad
|965
|Mumbai
|912.5
|Chennai
|928.5
|Kolkata
|939
Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|3,071.50
|Bengaluru
|3,152
|Hyderabad
|3,315
|Mumbai
|3,024
|Chennai
|3,237
|Kolkata
|3,202
PNG prices across Major Cities
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|47.9
|Bengaluru
|52
|Hyderabad
|51
|Mumbai
|50
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
PMUY Scheme
The central government continues to provide subsidies under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Scheme, reducing the effective cost for beneficiaries. More than 10 crore low-income families have received gas connections and are benefiting from the scheme.
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remained Unchanged
The fuel price remained unchanged on Saturday, even as global crude oil prices witnessed a surge in recent days. This shows that the central government is absorbing the additional cost, shielding people from the burden. The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) recently stated that there has been no revision in retail fuel prices.
Also Read: LPG, PNG price today: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other cities
OMCs Face Heavy Losses To Shield Consumers, Fuel Price Hike Push After Polls
• OMCs are absorbing major losses amid the surging fuel prices in the global market.
• The companies are losing approximately Rs 16,000 crore every day. They are purchasing crude oil at higher rates but providing petrol and diesel to people at discounted rates.
• Several reports state that a price hike is expected post-Assembly Elections.
• According to these reports, OMCs were seeking a hike in fuel and aviation turbine fuel and LPG prices to regain the loses.
• OMCs may seek compensation from the Central government to cover losses incurred on fuel sales.
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