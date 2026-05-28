LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The prices of commercial cylinders were increased by Rs 993 on May 1. The prices of 5 kg FTL cylinders were also hiked by Rs 261 per cylinder. Check the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

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LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: The back-to-back hikes in petrol, diesel and CNG in the past 15 days have increased concerns of a possible hike in LPG gas prices as state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) continue to face heavy losses due to the rising cost of crude oil in the global oil market. The prices of petrol and diesel have been increased by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) four times this month, with cumulative increases of around Rs 7.5 per litre.

Also Read: LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

OMCs Still Losing Nearly Rs 600 Crore Daily

On Monday, the central government said state-run oil marketing companies are still losing nearly Rs 600 crore every day despite the recent fuel price hikes. Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said, “Earlier oil marketing companies were incurring a loss of Rs 1,000 crore per day, but after recent price hikes, the loss is still at slightly below Rs 600 crore.”

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.5 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.5 Chennai 928.5 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,071.50 Bengaluru 3,152 Hyderabad 3,315 Mumbai 3,024 Chennai 3,237 Kolkata 3,202

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.9 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

Also Read: ‘Avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG’: Modi government makes big statement amid crisis rumours

Reacting to concerns over the profits earned by OMCs last year when global crude prices were down and retail fuel prices in India remained elevated, Sharma stated that current losses faced by the OMCs are enough to shadow those profits.

“Last year’s OMC profits will be wiped out within a quarter at the present rate of losses,” she said.

LPG Price Remained Unchanged

It is worth noting that the prices of cooking gas remained unchanged across India on Thursday. The prices of 19 kg cylinder also remained stable. The domestic gas cylinder is selling at Rs 913 in Delhi and Rs 912 in Mumbai,

In Kolkata, the price of 14.2 kg cylinder is Rs 939. In Chennai, it is selling at Rs 928.50.

These price hikes reflect growing pressure on India’s economy due to rising fuel costs, mainly caused by disruptions in global crude oil supplies amid the US-Iran war.