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LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other cities
LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The central government increased the price of commercial cylinders by Rs 993 on May 1. Prices of 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders were also increased by Rs 261 per cylinder. Check the price of domestic LPG cylinders.
LPG, PNG Prices Today: President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) stated that the ceasefire stands on ‘life support’, discarding Tehran’s peace proposal. He slammed the Iranian government, terming the proposal ‘a piece of garbage’ and unacceptable. This has intensified tensions between the United States and Iran. As the conflict continues, crude oil and LPG prices remain a key concern for households and transport users in India.
Also Read: Petrol, diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other major cities
What Did Donald Trump Say
“After reading that piece of garbage they sent us, I didn’t even finish reading it. They (Iran) are on life support. The ceasefire is on massive life support,” he said.
Trump again reiterated his claims that US forces defeated Iran, saying that whatever it had built up during the ceasefire period, his country would “knock that out in about a day”.
“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. They’re very dangerous. They’re very volatile,” Trump said.
The government is closely monitoring the LPG supplies amid prevailing geopolitical tensions. However, no dry-outs have been reported yet. It is to be noted that India imports over 90 percent of its LPG imports and 40 percent of its crude imports from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|913
|Bengaluru
|915.5
|Hyderabad
|965
|Mumbai
|912.5
|Chennai
|928.5
|Kolkata
|939
Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|3,071.50
|Bengaluru
|3,152
|Hyderabad
|3,315
|Mumbai
|3,024
|Chennai
|3,237
|Kolkata
|3,202
PNG Prices Across Major Cities
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|47.9
|Bengaluru
|52
|Hyderabad
|51
|Mumbai
|50
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
OMCs Warn High-Income Households May Lose LPG Subsidy Benefits
The oil marketing companies have warned that LPG gas subsidies are expected to be discontinued for consumers whose annual income/ any family member’s income exceeds Rs 10 lakh. Those who are outside the income tax bracket will continue getting a subsidy of Rs 24.50 each time a cylinder is delivered to their place. However, their Aadhaar cards must be linked to their bank accounts.
Also Read: Will government increase petrol and diesel prices in view of rising cost of crude oil?
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remained Unchanged
People are worried about India’s energy security after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent speech in Hyderabad, where he appealed to countrymen to reduce fuel and edible oil consumption and avoid buying gold for the next year. PM Modi’s speech has also raised speculations that the Centre is going to increase the prices of petrol and diesel. However the fuel prices in the country remained unchanged on May 12.
Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Tuesday, amid sharp volatility in the global oil markets due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia.
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