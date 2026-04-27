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LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other cities

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other cities

The prices of domestic cylinders remained steady at Rs 913. However, the OMCs hiked the price of commercial cylinders due to a 44 percent increase in the Saudi Contract Price.

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG, Prices Today: Amid the ongoing tensions in West Asian countries and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz due to the United States–Iran conflict, the prices of LPG remain under close watch. Any development regarding the conflict or Hormuz is crucial for India, which imports over 40 percent of its crude oil and 90 percent of its LPG from West Asian countries. The supply chain has already been disrupted, impacting the prices and consumption of cooking gas in the country. The OMCs increased the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 195.50 to Rs 2,078.50. However, the price of the domestic cylinder (14.2 kg) remained unchanged.

The increase in the price of 19 kg cylinders from April 1 is linked to a 44 percent hike in the Saudi Contract Price. The price of SCP rose from USD 542 per tonne in March to USD 780 per tonne in April.

Also Read: LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other cities

14.2 Kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Kolkata 939 Mumbai 912.5 Chennai 928.5 Bengaluru 915.5 Hyderabad 965

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,078.50 Kolkata 2,208 Mumbai 2,031 Chennai 2,246.50 Bengaluru 2,161 Hyderabad 2,320

Also Read: LPG cylinder booking rules May 2026: Will booking process change from next month? Check list of expected changes

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PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.89 Kolkata 50 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50.00 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51

As the LPG supplies from West Asian countries were disrupted, the central government has reduced supplies to commercial users to prioritise availability of LPG cylinders for households. According to Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell’s data, cooking gas sales to households declined by 8.1 percent to 2,219 million tonnes in March. LPG sales to commercial users dropped by 48 percent during the same period.

Centre has also instructed refineries to shift production from petrochemicals to increase LPG output. It is also pushing more to PNG connections, which is more convenient and has not been badly affected.

As per reports, over 5.01 lakh new PNG connections were gasified last month. More than 5.60 lakh people have registered for fresh connections. LPG users, under PNG’s connection reach, have been asked to shift.

One the other hand, Natural gas supply has been prioritised for city gas networks. Full allocation has been provided to domestic PNG and transport CNG users. The government has also directed Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, GAIL Gas Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd to prioritise PNG connections for non-domestic users.

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