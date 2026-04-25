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LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other cities

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other cities

The price of the domestic cylinder remained unchanged at Rs 913. However, the OMCs increased the price of the commercial cylinder on April 1 due to a 44 percent increase in the Saudi Contract Price.

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices Today: Amid uncertainty over the second round of peace talks between the United States and Iran, and the continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, concerns over LPG imports have increased. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other officials arrived in Islamabad on Friday, signaling fresh diplomatic efforts to start peace talks between Iran and the US. However, a top Iranian official confirmed that the Minister will not have direct talks with the US delegation. Instead, Pakistan will convey Tehran’s concerns to Washington through indirect channels. The developments are very crucial for India, which imports 90 percent of its LPG from the Gulf countries. The OMCs increased the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 195.50 to Rs 2,078.50. However, the prices of the 14.2-kg domestic cylinder remain unchanged. The increase in commercial LPG prices from April 1 has been attributed to a 44 percent increase in the Saudi Contract Price, which climbed from USD 542 per tonne in March to USD 780 per tonne in April.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Kolkata 939 Mumbai 912.5 Chennai 928.5 Bengaluru 915.5 Hyderabad 965

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,078.50 Kolkata 2,208 Mumbai 2,031 Chennai 2,246.50 Bengaluru 2,161 Hyderabad 2,320

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.89 Kolkata 50 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51

It is to be noted that the ongoing conflict in West Asia has affected the LPG consumption in India. According to official data, a 13 percent decline was reported in March due to supply disruption. The overall consumption was recorded at 2,379 million tonnes, down by 12.8 percent as compared to the same period of last year. When the supply from LPG gas suppliers from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates was disrupted, the central government took a decision to reduce the supply to hotels and industries to ensure LPG gas availability for households.

The central government has stepped up efforts to shift more users to piped natural gas. It is a more convenient option than LPG gas and the supply of PNG has not been significantly affected. Since March, over 5.01 lakh new PNG connections have been provided. Nearly 5.68 lakh consumers have applied for new PNG connections. The government has asked the LPG users, within reach of a PNG connection, to switch to PNG.

By April 19, about 39,400 PNG users had given up their LPG connections.

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