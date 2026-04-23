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LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other major cities

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other major cities

The price of the domestic cylinder remained steady at Rs 913. However, the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) increased the price of commercial LPG on April 1. The price was increased due to a 44 percent increase in the Saudi Contract Price.

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other major cities

LPG, PNG Prices Today: As peace talks between the United States and Iran remain uncertain, with the continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the pricing of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) remains unpredictable and continues to raise concerns for countries that are majorly dependent on imports. United States President Donald Trump hinted that the peace talks with Tehran could restart as early as Friday. All eyes are on the peace talks between the US and Iran as it will decide the fate of the ongoing war.

Positive developments between Washington and Tehran are crucial for countries like India, which imports over 40 per cent of its crude oil and 90 per cent of its LPG from West Asian countries. However, Trump extended the ceasefire but clarified that the naval blockade will continue until a positive development emerges from the second round of peace talks. Meanwhile, the price of the domestic cylinder remains unchanged. The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi increased by Rs 195.50 to Rs 2,078.50.

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, other major cities

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (Rs/cylinder) Delhi 913 Kolkata 939 Mumbai 912.5 Chennai 928.5 Bengaluru 915.5 Hyderabad 965

Commercial (19 kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (Rs/cylinder) Delhi 2,078.50 Kolkata 2,208 Mumbai 2,031 Chennai 2,246.50 Bengaluru 2,161 Hyderabad 2,320

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (Rs/SCM) Delhi 47.89 Kolkata 50 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51

LPG users residing in the PNG-feasible areas have been asked to switch to piped gas. The authorities have also passed orders to expedite approvals for laying pipelines that supply gas directly to burner tips.

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According to Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Since March, over 5.01 lakh PNG connections have been registered. She said that more than 5.68 lakh people have requested new connections. Till Sunday, as many as 39,400 people have surrendered their LPG connections.

• The government has prioritised natural gas supply for city gas networks

• Full supply is ensured for domestic PNG

• Supplies to fertiliser plants, industries have been increased

• OMCs such as Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, GAIL Gas Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd have been directed to prioritise PNG for commercial users

• The government has introduced Faster approvals for PNG to support expansion

• Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board has extended a PAN India PNG expansion drive till June 30

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