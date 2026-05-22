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LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, other cities

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Petrol, diesel and CNG prices were increased twice in recent days. The OMCs increased the price of 19 kg cylinders by Rs 993 on May 1. The price of 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinders remained unchanged. Check the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: Despite rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia and increasing global energy costs, fuel prices across India remained unchanged on Friday. The prices of domestic and commercial cylinders across major cities also remained unchanged, offering big relief to households dealing with inflationary pressure. However, fears of a possible increase in LPG prices have grown following fuel and CNG price hikes twice within a week.

It is to be noted that the recent revisions come days after PM Modi requested people to use with ‘great restraint’ during his speech in Hyderabad. Following his speech, petrol and diesel prices have been revised twice. In major cities including Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai and Hyderabad, prices of petrol crossed Rs 100 per litre mark.

Also Read: LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, other cities

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.5 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.5 Chennai 928.5 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,071.50 Bengaluru 3,152 Hyderabad 3,315 Mumbai 3,024 Chennai 3,237 Kolkata 3,202

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.9 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

Also Read: DRDO completes development trials of indigenous ULPGM-V3 in air-to-ground and air-to-air modes

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Oil Companies Assure Uninterrupted Fuel Supply Amid Stable Availability, Rising Demand

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) on Thursday said that fuel and LPG supplies across the country remain uninterrupted. The companies assured that enough stock is available and there is no shortage in the system.

“IndianOil outlets across the nation continue to ensure adequate fuel availability, helping every journey move forward – without disruption,” the company said.

Diesel Demand Shifts To PSU Retail Pumps

On Thursday, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, informed that the rising demand for diesel is shifting from bulk to retail outlets which are run by government oil companies. She said that the country has sufficient fuel supplies to meet demand.

“Bulk supplies of diesel are shifting to retail. Demand is shifting to government companies, and we have sufficient supplies,” Sharma said.

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