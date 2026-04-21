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LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, other major cities

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, other major cities

The price of the 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder remained steady at Rs 913. However, the commercial LPG prices were increased on April 1 due to a 44 percent increase in the Saudi Contract Price.

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, other major cities

LPG, PNG Prices Today: Concerns about the pricing of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and piped natural gas (PNG) continue amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States, which have escalated the geopolitical tensions. Iranian forces’ drone attacks on US-flagged vessels following the US Navy’s seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Sea of Oman have already affected the upcoming peace talks. The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has also affected the global energy market. However, US Vice President JD Vance is expected to travel to Islamabad for the second round of peace talks with Tehran as the temporary ceasefire is going to end on Wednesday. The ongoing tensions have also affected India, which largely depends on Gulf countries for its energy imports. The country imports 40 percent of its crude oil and 90 percent of its LPG gas from the Middle Eastern countries through the Strait of Hormuz, making it vulnerable to regional disruptions. The OMCs increased the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 195.50 to Rs 2,078.50 in Delhi. However, the domestic LPG prices remained steady at Rs 913.

Commercial LPG prices increased from April 1 due to a 44 percent rise in the Saudi Contract Price. The SCP jumped from USD542 per tonne in March to USD780 per tonne in April.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates Cities Price (Rs/cylinder) Delhi 913 Kolkata 939 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965

Commercial (19 kg) LPG Cylinder Rates Cities Price (Rs/cylinder) Delhi 2,078.50 Kolkata 2,208 Mumbai 2,031 Chennai 2,246.50 Bengaluru 2,161 Hyderabad 2,320 PNG Prices Across Major Cities Cities Price (Rs/SCM) Delhi 47.89 Kolkata 50 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other major cities Notably, the domestic LPG consumption in India fell by 13 percent in the month of March. The reason for the drastic fall was supply disruptions. The overall consumption was recorded at 2.379 million tonnes in the country, which was a 12.8 percent decrease compared to 2025 data. Add India.com as a Preferred Source

To tackle the shortage, the central government instructed the refineries to shift feedstock from petrochemicals to increase LPG production. Because of the decision, domestic production increase to 1.4 million tonnes in March, according to PPAC data.

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