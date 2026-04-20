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LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other major cities

The price of the 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder remained steady at Rs 913. However, the commercial LPG prices were increased on April 1 due to a 44 percent increase in the Saudi Contract Price.

Published date india.com Published: April 20, 2026 10:19 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
lpg gas price
LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other major cities

LPG, PNG prices today: Tensions in the West Asia region have again escalated amid the two-week ceasefire as Iran on Monday carried out a drone attack on United States-flagged vessels in the Sea of Oman after the US Navy intercepted and seized an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel named – TOUSKA. Now, when the peace talks between Washington and Tehran are in question and the continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz raises concerns over the pricing of crude oil, LPG and CNG.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (Rs/cylinder)
Delhi 913
Kolkata 939
Mumbai 912.50
Chennai 928.50
Bengaluru 915.50
Hyderabad 965

Commercial (19 kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (Rs/cylinder)
Delhi 2,078.50
Kolkata 2,208
Mumbai 2,031
Chennai 2,246.50
Bengaluru 2,161
Hyderabad 2,320

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (Rs/SCM)
Delhi 47.89
Kolkata 50
Mumbai 50
Chennai 50
Bengaluru 52
Hyderabad 51

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

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