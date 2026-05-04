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LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other major cities

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other major cities

The price of domestic cooking gas cylinder remained unchanged on Mopnday at Rs 913. However, the price of 19 kg blue cylinder was increased on April 1 due to a 44 percent increase in the Saudi Contract Price.

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other major cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: Concerns over crude oil and LPG prices persist even after United States President Donald Trump announced “Project Freedom” to help stranded ships move through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The naval blockade by the US has affected several countries, including India. The country imports 90 percent of its LPG and over 40 percent of its crude oil from West Asian countries. Due to the crunch, the central government raised the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 993 to Rs 3,071.50 in Delhi. This was the third straight increase in the price of the 19 kg cylinder. However, the price of the domestic cylinder remained unchanged.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.5 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.5 Chennai 928.5 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,071.50 Bengaluru 3,152 Hyderabad 3,315 Mumbai 3,024 Chennai 3,237 Kolkata 3,202

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.9 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

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