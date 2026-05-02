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LPG, PNG prices today: Check rates domestic, commercial cylinders in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other cities

LPG, PNG prices today: Check rates domestic, commercial cylinders in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other cities

The government on Friday, May 1, increased the price of 19 kg commercial gas cylinder by Rs 933. The price of domestic LPG cylinders remain unchanged on Saturday. The 14.2 kg LPG cylinder is selling at Rs 913 in Delhi and Rs 912.5 in Mumbai.

LPG, PNG prices today: Check rates domestic, commercial cylinders in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: In a major decision, the central government on Friday hiked the price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder by Rs 993, news agency ANI reported, citing sources. However, the price of the domestic cylinder remains unchanged. Following the revision, the 19 kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 3,071.50 in Delhi. The price increase comes amid concerns over India’s energy supply as the ongoing tensions in West Asia threaten global oil routes.

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