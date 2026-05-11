Home

News

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Bengaluru, other cities

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Bengaluru, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The price of 14.2 kg cylinder remains unchanged on Monday. It is selling at Rs 913 in Delhi and Rs 912.5 in Mumbai. Check city-wise prices here.

LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Bengaluru, other cities | Images: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: The prices of domestic LPG cylinders continue to remain unchanged in India despite supply concerns amid the West Asia conflict due to the ongoing war between United States and Iran. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) made the last revision on March 7 of Rs 60 for a 14.2 kg cylinder. After that no price change has been announced. In Mumbai, a domestic LPG cylinder is selling at Rs 912.50.

However, prices of 19 kg commercial cylinder, which is majorly used in restaurants, eateries and industries, increased by Rs 993 to Rs 3,071.50. Notably, this was the third price hike in recent months. The recent price hike has intensified concerns among restaurants and small businesses, which are majorly dependent on commercial cooking gas.

Also Read: LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, other cities

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates On May

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.5 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.5 Chennai 928.5 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,071.50 Bengaluru 3,152 Hyderabad 3,315 Mumbai 3,024 Chennai 3,237 Kolkata 3,202

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.9 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

United States President Donald Trump, on Sunday, rejected Iran’s proposal to end the war, and called it ‘totally unacceptable.’ It was speculated that this Iranian offer was accepted by the Trump administration to end the month-long war, which started on February 28.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also Read: 47 lakh domestic LPG cylinders delivered in a day against 47.4 lakh bookings: Govt

The ongoing war has blocked the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a crucial sea route for global oil supplies. The blockade of the sea route has caused an energy shortage across the world.

Trump stated, “I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘Representatives.’ I don’t like it – TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!” Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to use fuel judiciously, defer gold purchases and postpone foreign travel for a year to help conserve foreign exchange amid the crisis in West Asia.

Amid supply disruptions due to US-Iran war, Centre has stepped up efforts to prevent households from using both PNG and subsidised domestic LPG connections.

In March, the government issued an order making it mandatory for households with PNG connections to surrender their domestic LPG connections.

People with PNG connections were also barred from applying for new LPG cylinder connections.

As per the order, LPG supply would be discontinued after three months if a household, under PNG feasibility, failed to switch to PNG.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.