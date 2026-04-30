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LPG, PNG prices today, Check rates domestic, commercial cylinders in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, other major cities

The prices of the domestic cylinder remained steady at Rs 913. However, the 19-kg commercial cylinder witnessed a price increase on April 1 due to a 44 percent increase in the Saudi Contract Price.

Published date india.com Published: April 30, 2026 11:03 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
lpg cylinder price
LPG, PNG prices today, Check rates domestic, commercial cylinders in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, other major cities

LPG Price Today: Concerns over LPG prices persist amid ongoing uncertainty in West Asia after United States President Donald Trump called off peace talks in Islamabad and said Iran should start negotiations. Speculation is that a fresh revision may happen in LPG prices from May 1; however, there is no official announcement on the new rates yet. The prices of the domestic LPG cylinder have only been revised once, while rates of the 19-kg commercial cylinder were adjusted twice in the last few months.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.com (Zee Media), where he specialises in weaving complex financial narratives and high-impact trending stories into compelling digital content. With a profes ... Read More

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