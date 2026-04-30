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LPG, PNG prices today, Check rates domestic, commercial cylinders in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, other major cities

LPG, PNG prices today, Check rates domestic, commercial cylinders in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, other major cities

The prices of the domestic cylinder remained steady at Rs 913. However, the 19-kg commercial cylinder witnessed a price increase on April 1 due to a 44 percent increase in the Saudi Contract Price.

LPG, PNG prices today, Check rates domestic, commercial cylinders in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, other major cities

LPG Price Today: Concerns over LPG prices persist amid ongoing uncertainty in West Asia after United States President Donald Trump called off peace talks in Islamabad and said Iran should start negotiations. Speculation is that a fresh revision may happen in LPG prices from May 1; however, there is no official announcement on the new rates yet. The prices of the domestic LPG cylinder have only been revised once, while rates of the 19-kg commercial cylinder were adjusted twice in the last few months.

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