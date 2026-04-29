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LPG, PNG prices today: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, other major cities

The price of 14.2 kg cylinder remained unchanged at Rs 913. However, the price of 19 kg commercial cylinder was increased on April 1 by the OMCs due to a 44 percent increase in the Saudi Contract Price.

Published date india.com Published: April 29, 2026 11:53 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
lpg cylinder
LPG, PNG prices today: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, other major cities | Image: ANI

LPG, CNG, PNG Prices Today: Amid the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, concerns over LPG gas pricing continue. United States President Donald Trump called off peace talks in Islamabad, saying Iran must start the negotiations. The continued blockade of the strategic Strait of Hormuz by US naval forces has affected the LPG supply for several countries, including India, which imports over 40 percent of its crude oil and 90 percent of its cooking gas from West Asian countries.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 913
Bengaluru 915.5
Hyderabad 965
Mumbai 912.5
Chennai 928.5
Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 2,078.50
Bengaluru 2,161
Hyderabad 2,320.50
Mumbai 2,031.50
Chennai 2,246.50
Kolkata 2,208.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM)
Delhi 47.9
Bengaluru 52
Hyderabad 51
Mumbai 50
Chennai 50
Kolkata 50

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

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