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LPG, PNG prices today: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, other major cities

LPG, PNG prices today: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, other major cities

The price of 14.2 kg cylinder remained unchanged at Rs 913. However, the price of 19 kg commercial cylinder was increased on April 1 by the OMCs due to a 44 percent increase in the Saudi Contract Price.

LPG, PNG prices today: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, other major cities | Image: ANI

LPG, CNG, PNG Prices Today: Amid the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, concerns over LPG gas pricing continue. United States President Donald Trump called off peace talks in Islamabad, saying Iran must start the negotiations. The continued blockade of the strategic Strait of Hormuz by US naval forces has affected the LPG supply for several countries, including India, which imports over 40 percent of its crude oil and 90 percent of its cooking gas from West Asian countries.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.5 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.5 Chennai 928.5 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,078.50 Bengaluru 2,161 Hyderabad 2,320.50 Mumbai 2,031.50 Chennai 2,246.50 Kolkata 2,208.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.9 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

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