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LPG, PNG prices today: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other major cities

LPG, PNG prices today: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other major cities

The price of 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinders remained steady at Rs 913. However, the price of commercial LPG was increased on April 1. The price hike was due to a 44 percent increase in the Saudi Contract Price.

LPG, PNG prices today: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, other major cities | Image: ANI

LPG, CNG, PNG Prices Today: Concerns over LPG prices continue as uncertainty in West Asia persists after United States President Donald Trump called off peace talks in Pakistan’s Islamabad and said Iran must initiate the negotiations. The US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is also affecting LPG and crude oil imports of countries, including India, which imports 90 percent of its LPG and 40 percent of its crude oil from West Asian countries.

The supply disruption has impacted prices in India. However, the central government has taken several steps to protect household supplies. The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder increased by Rs 195.50 to Rs 2,078.50 from April 1. The price hike is linked to a 44 percent increase in the Saudi Contract Price, which increased to USD 780 per tonne in April.

14.2 Kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.5 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.5 Chennai 928.5 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,078.50 Bengaluru 2,161 Hyderabad 2,320.50 Mumbai 2,031.50 Chennai 2,246.50 Kolkata 2,208.50

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.89 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

The conflict, which started on February 28 after the United States and Israel carried out airstrikes on Iran, has reduced LPG consumption in India. According to official data, the country has witnessed 13 percent decline in March due to supply disruptions. The overall consumption was 2.379 million tonnes, down by 12.8 percent as compared to same period last year. With LPG supplies from Saudi Arabia and the UAE affected, the central government reduced the supplies to commercial establishments such as hotels and industries to prioritise household cooking gas.

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