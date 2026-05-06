Home

News

LPG PNG prices today: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other cities

LPG PNG prices today: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other cities

The government has increased the price of commercial gas cylinder by Rs 933. The price of 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder remains unchanged on Friday. The domestic cylinder is selling at Rs 913 in Delhi and Rs 912.5 in Mumbai.

LPG PNG prices today: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Operation Epic Fury, which started on February 28, has concluded after 66 days. President Donald Trump announced the pause of Project Freedom, which was launched to rescue stranded ships from the Strait of Hormuz ahead of the peace talks between Iran and the United States. These two developments suggested early signs of peace, but uncertainty still remains.The government has increased the price of commercial gas cylinder by Rs 933. The price of 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder remains unchanged on Friday. The domestic cylinder is selling at Rs 913 in Delhi and Rs 912.5 in Mumbai.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.5 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.5 Chennai 928.5 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,071.50 Bengaluru 3,152 Hyderabad 3,315 Mumbai 3,024 Chennai 3,237 Kolkata 3,202

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.9 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.