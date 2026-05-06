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LPG PNG prices today: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other cities

The government has increased the price of commercial gas cylinder by Rs 933. The price of 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder remains unchanged on Friday. The domestic cylinder is selling at Rs 913 in Delhi and Rs 912.5 in Mumbai.

Published date india.com Updated: May 6, 2026 9:18 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
lpg price
LPG PNG prices today: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Operation Epic Fury, which started on February 28, has concluded after 66 days. President Donald Trump announced the pause of Project Freedom, which was launched to rescue stranded ships from the Strait of Hormuz ahead of the peace talks between Iran and the United States. These two developments suggested early signs of peace, but uncertainty still remains.The government has increased the price of commercial gas cylinder by Rs 933. The price of 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder remains unchanged on Friday. The domestic cylinder is selling at Rs 913 in Delhi and Rs 912.5 in Mumbai.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 913
Bengaluru 915.5
Hyderabad 965
Mumbai 912.5
Chennai 928.5
Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 3,071.50
Bengaluru 3,152
Hyderabad 3,315
Mumbai 3,024
Chennai 3,237
Kolkata 3,202

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM)
Delhi 47.9
Bengaluru 52
Hyderabad 51
Mumbai 50
Chennai 50
Kolkata 50

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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