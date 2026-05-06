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LPG PNG prices today: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other cities
The government has increased the price of commercial gas cylinder by Rs 933. The price of 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder remains unchanged on Friday. The domestic cylinder is selling at Rs 913 in Delhi and Rs 912.5 in Mumbai.
LPG, PNG Prices Today: United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Operation Epic Fury, which started on February 28, has concluded after 66 days. President Donald Trump announced the pause of Project Freedom, which was launched to rescue stranded ships from the Strait of Hormuz ahead of the peace talks between Iran and the United States. These two developments suggested early signs of peace, but uncertainty still remains.The government has increased the price of commercial gas cylinder by Rs 933. The price of 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder remains unchanged on Friday. The domestic cylinder is selling at Rs 913 in Delhi and Rs 912.5 in Mumbai.
14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|913
|Bengaluru
|915.5
|Hyderabad
|965
|Mumbai
|912.5
|Chennai
|928.5
|Kolkata
|939
Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|3,071.50
|Bengaluru
|3,152
|Hyderabad
|3,315
|Mumbai
|3,024
|Chennai
|3,237
|Kolkata
|3,202
PNG Prices Across Major Cities
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|47.9
|Bengaluru
|52
|Hyderabad
|51
|Mumbai
|50
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
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