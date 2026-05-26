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LPG, PNG prices today: CNG prices hiked, check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The prices of commercial cylinders were increased by Rs 993 on May 1. The prices of 5 kg FTL cylinders were also hiked by Rs 261 per cylinder. Check the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

Published date india.com Published: May 26, 2026 8:29 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
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LPG, PNG prices today: CNG prices hiked, check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: After increasing the prices of petrol and diesel for the fourth time, the oil marketing companies have risen the prices of CNG on Tuesday. The Compressed Natural Gas prices in Delhi increased to Rs 2 per kg, the revised price is Rs 83.09 per kg. The fuel and CNG prices have increased sharply over the past 11 days due to the surge in the global crude oil market due to US-Iran war. Fear of possible hikes in LPG and PNG gas has risen due to the continuous fuel price hikes.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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