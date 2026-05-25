Home

News

LPG, PNG prices today: petrol, diesel prices hiked for fourth time, check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities

LPG, PNG prices today: petrol, diesel prices hiked for fourth time, check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The prices of commercial cylinders were increased by Rs 993 on May 1. The prices of 5 kg FTL cylinders were also hiked by Rs 261 per cylinder. Check the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

LPG, PNG prices today: petrol, diesel prices hiked for fourth time, check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: Fuel prices were hiked by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Monday for the fourth time within 10 days amid the ongoing Iran war. With the latest revision of over Rs 2, petrol prices have crossed Rs 100 per litre in Delhi. Fears of a possible hike in LPG and PNG prices have intensified following the increase in petrol, diesel, and CNG prices.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.