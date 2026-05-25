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LPG, PNG prices today: petrol, diesel prices hiked for fourth time, check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The prices of commercial cylinders were increased by Rs 993 on May 1. The prices of 5 kg FTL cylinders were also hiked by Rs 261 per cylinder. Check the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

Published date india.com Published: May 25, 2026 10:05 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
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LPG, PNG prices today: petrol, diesel prices hiked for fourth time, check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: Fuel prices were hiked by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Monday for the fourth time within 10 days amid the ongoing Iran war. With the latest revision of over Rs 2, petrol prices have crossed Rs 100 per litre in Delhi. Fears of a possible hike in LPG and PNG prices have intensified following the increase in petrol, diesel, and CNG prices.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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