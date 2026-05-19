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LPG, PNG prices today: Petrol, diesel rates hiked again, check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai Chennai, other cities

LPG, PNG prices today: Petrol, diesel rates hiked again, check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai Chennai, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: Petrol and diesel prices were increased by about 90 paise per litre on Tuesday. The OMCs increased the prices of commercial cylinders by Rs 993 on May 1. Check the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

LPG, PNG prices today: Petrol, diesel rates hiked again, check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai Chennai, other cities | Images: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: Fears of a hike in LPG and PNG prices have increased after CNG rates were raised twice within a week in Delhi. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Tuesday increased the prices of petrol and diesel by around 90 paise per litre, marking second fuel price hike in less than a week. After the fresh hike, petrol prices in the national capital rose to Rs 98.64 per litre, earlier, they were Rs 97.77, while diesel prices increased to Rs 91.58 per litre from Rs 90.67.

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