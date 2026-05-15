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LPG, PNG prices today: Petrol, diesel rates hiked by Rs 3, check domestic, commercial cylinder prices in Delhi, Mumbai Chennai, other cities
LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The OMCs increased the prices of commercial cylinders by Rs 993 on May 1. The prices of 5 kg FTL cylinders were also increased by Rs 261 per cylinder. Check the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.
LPG, PNG Prices Today: The suspense over a possible hike in petrol and diesel prices is over as the central government on Friday increased fuel prices by Rs 3 per litre amid pressure from the rising crude oil prices, news agency ANI reported. After the revision in the prices, price of petrol in Delhi has increased from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre. Diesel prices rose from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre. However, there is no announcement regarding the hike in prices of commercial and domestic gas cylinders. However, it is expected that oil marketing companies will revise prices on June 1.
14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|913
|Bengaluru
|915.5
|Hyderabad
|965
|Mumbai
|912.5
|Chennai
|928.5
|Kolkata
|939
Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|3,071.50
|Bengaluru
|3,152
|Hyderabad
|3,315
|Mumbai
|3,024
|Chennai
|3,237
|Kolkata
|3,202
PNG Prices Across Major Cities
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|47.9
|Bengaluru
|52
|Hyderabad
|51
|Mumbai
|50
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
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