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LPG, PNG prices today: Petrol, diesel rates hiked by Rs 3, check domestic, commercial cylinder prices in Delhi, Mumbai Chennai, other cities

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The OMCs increased the prices of commercial cylinders by Rs 993 on May 1. The prices of 5 kg FTL cylinders were also increased by Rs 261 per cylinder. Check the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

Published date india.com Updated: May 15, 2026 7:59 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
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LPG, PNG prices today: Petrol, diesel rates hiked by Rs 3, check domestic, commercial cylinder prices in Delhi, Mumbai Chennai, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: The suspense over a possible hike in petrol and diesel prices is over as the central government on Friday increased fuel prices by Rs 3 per litre amid pressure from the rising crude oil prices, news agency ANI reported. After the revision in the prices, price of petrol in Delhi has increased from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre. Diesel prices rose from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre. However, there is no announcement regarding the hike in prices of commercial and domestic gas cylinders. However, it is expected that oil marketing companies will revise prices on June 1.

14.2 kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 913
Bengaluru 915.5
Hyderabad 965
Mumbai 912.5
Chennai 928.5
Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 3,071.50
Bengaluru 3,152
Hyderabad 3,315
Mumbai 3,024
Chennai 3,237
Kolkata 3,202

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM)
Delhi 47.9
Bengaluru 52
Hyderabad 51
Mumbai 50
Chennai 50
Kolkata 50

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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