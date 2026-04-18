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LPG, PNG rates today: Check latest prices of 14.2 kg cylinder, 19 kg cylinder in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities

LPG, PNG rates today: Check latest prices of 14.2 kg cylinder, 19 kg cylinder in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities

The prices of domestic LPG cylinders remained steady at Rs 913. The rise in commercial LPG prices from April 1 is due to a 44 percent increase in the Saudi Contract Price.

LPG, PNG rates today: Check latest prices of 14.2 kg cylinder, 19 kg cylinder in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities

LPG, PNG Rates Today: Amid the West Asia conflict, fuel and gas prices remain a major concern for several countries. In India, people are keeping an eye on the prices of fuel and gas as rates are seeing revisions at regular intervals amid global energy supply woes. The reason is the country imports 90 percent of its LPG needs from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The prices of domestic LPG cylinder have remained unchanged across the country on Saturday, offering relief to people amid concerns over rising energy costs across the world. Marketing companies (OMCs), including Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) and Indian Oil, are maintaining the status quo on prices even after volatility in global crude markets.

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