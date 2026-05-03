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LPG, PNG rates today: Check latest prices of domestic, commercial cylinders in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, other cities

The price of domestic cooking gas cylinder remained unchanged on Sunday at Rs 913. However, the price of 19 kg blue cylinder was increased on April 1 due to a 44 percent increase in the Saudi Contract Price.

Published date india.com Published: May 3, 2026 10:22 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
lpg cylinder price
LPG, PNG rates today: Check latest prices of domestic, commercial cylinders in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG rates today: As the tensions in West Asia continue to rise every day due to the ongoing war between the United States and Iran, fuel prices remain a key concern for India, with LPG and PNG rates being revised at regular intervals. The government is keeping a close eye on LPG supplies amid prevailing geopolitical tensions. India imports 90 percent of its LPG and over 40 percent of its crude oil from West Asian countries.

14.2 Kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 913
Bengaluru 915.5
Hyderabad 965
Mumbai 912.5
Chennai 928.5
Kolkata 939

Commercial (19Kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities
Price (₹/cylinder)
Delhi 3.071.50
Bengaluru 3,152
Hyderabad 3,315
Mumbai 3,024
Chennai 3,237
Kolkata 3,202

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM)
Delhi 47.9
Bengaluru 52
Hyderabad 51
Mumbai 50
Chennai 50
Kolkata 50

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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