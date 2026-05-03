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LPG, PNG rates today: Check latest prices of domestic, commercial cylinders in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, PNG rates today: Check latest prices of domestic, commercial cylinders in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, other cities

The price of domestic cooking gas cylinder remained unchanged on Sunday at Rs 913. However, the price of 19 kg blue cylinder was increased on April 1 due to a 44 percent increase in the Saudi Contract Price.

LPG, PNG rates today: Check latest prices of domestic, commercial cylinders in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, other cities | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG rates today: As the tensions in West Asia continue to rise every day due to the ongoing war between the United States and Iran, fuel prices remain a key concern for India, with LPG and PNG rates being revised at regular intervals. The government is keeping a close eye on LPG supplies amid prevailing geopolitical tensions. India imports 90 percent of its LPG and over 40 percent of its crude oil from West Asian countries.

14.2 Kg LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.5 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.5 Chennai 928.5 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19Kg) LPG Cylinder Rates

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3.071.50 Bengaluru 3,152 Hyderabad 3,315 Mumbai 3,024 Chennai 3,237 Kolkata 3,202

PNG Prices Across Major Cities

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.9 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

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