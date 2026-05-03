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LPG, PNG rates today: Check latest prices of domestic, commercial cylinders in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, other cities
The price of domestic cooking gas cylinder remained unchanged on Sunday at Rs 913. However, the price of 19 kg blue cylinder was increased on April 1 due to a 44 percent increase in the Saudi Contract Price.
LPG, PNG rates today: As the tensions in West Asia continue to rise every day due to the ongoing war between the United States and Iran, fuel prices remain a key concern for India, with LPG and PNG rates being revised at regular intervals. The government is keeping a close eye on LPG supplies amid prevailing geopolitical tensions. India imports 90 percent of its LPG and over 40 percent of its crude oil from West Asian countries.
14.2 Kg LPG Cylinder Rates
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|913
|Bengaluru
|915.5
|Hyderabad
|965
|Mumbai
|912.5
|Chennai
|928.5
|Kolkata
|939
Commercial (19Kg) LPG Cylinder Rates
|Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|Delhi
|3.071.50
|Bengaluru
|3,152
|Hyderabad
|3,315
|Mumbai
|3,024
|Chennai
|3,237
|Kolkata
|3,202
PNG Prices Across Major Cities
|Cities
|Price (₹/SCM)
|Delhi
|47.9
|Bengaluru
|52
|Hyderabad
|51
|Mumbai
|50
|Chennai
|50
|Kolkata
|50
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