Home

News

LPG Price Hike: Domestic cylinder costlier by Rs 60, commercial LPG up by Rs 115 amid Middle East tensions; check new state-wise rates

LPG Price Hike: Domestic cylinder costlier by Rs 60, commercial LPG up by Rs 115 amid Middle East tensions; check new state-wise rates

The price of domestic LPG cylinders has been increased with effect from today, March 7.

Domestic LPG price hiked by Rs 60, commercial cylinder up Rs 115 from March 7

Escalating conflict in the Middle East has begun to affect India, with prices of both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders rising. According to an ANI report, citing Sources, the price of domestic LPG cylinders has been increased, with effect from Saturday, March 7, with the cost of a 14.2-kg household cooking gas cylinder rising by Rs 60 across the country.

What are the latest state-wise LPG cylinder rates after the price revision?

In other words, the price of a 14.2 kg cylinder for domestic use has been raised by Rs 60. After the increased cost, the price of a domestic cylinder in Delhi has increased from Rs 853 to Rs 913. Likewise, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has also been increased by Rs 115 from the same date, impacting businesses such as hotels, restaurants and small commercial establishments. In Mumbai, the new rate of a domestic LPG cylinder now stands at Rs 912.50, up from Rs 852.50 earlier. In Kolkata, the price has risen from Rs 879 to Rs 030, while in Chennai it has increased from Rs 868.50 to Rs 928.50. It is to be noted that the revised prices will come into effect immediately from today, March 7, 2026.

What led to the LPG price hike in India amid rising Middle East tensions?

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

At present, the US-Israel-Iran war seems to have no end. The Domestic LPG price hike developments come following escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory killed its Supreme Leader, Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran. In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries, targeting American military bases and Israeli assets throughout the region, with Israel also continuing its strikes on Tehran and widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah. March 7 marks the eighth day of the ongoing conflict.

In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has increased from Rs 1768.50 to Rs 1883. In Mumbai, the price has risen from Rs 1720.50 to Rs 1835. Similarly, in Kolkata, the price has gone up from Rs 1875.50 to Rs 1990, while in Chennai it has increased from Rs 1929 to Rs 2043.50. Since 2025, there has been no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders. This latest revision marks a significant increase for both household consumers and commercial users.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.