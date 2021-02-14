New Delhi: The price of LPG domestic cylinder in Delhi was raised by Rs 50 per unit on Sunday. The new price of Rs 769 per 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will be applicable in the national capital from 12am tomorrow. This is the third LPG price rise since December last year. On December 1, 2020, the price was hiked by a similar ₹50 per cylinder, followed by a hike of ₹50 again on December 16 due to firming of international prices. Also Read - LPG Cylinder Price Increased by Rs 25 From Today, Check Revised Rates in Your City