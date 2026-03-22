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LPG price today March 22: Latest domestic and commercial cylinder rates in India - Check Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and more

LPG price today March 22: Latest domestic and commercial cylinder rates in India – Check Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and more

After a recent price hike, LPG cylinder rates remain steady today. Here’s a quick look at what households and businesses are paying across major Indian cities right now.

LPG price today 22 March

No rise in domestic cooking gas (LPG) cylinder price was recorded in major Indian cities today (Sunday). Prices have remained unchanged for domestic cooking gas users today. However, consumers recently had to bear increased LPG cylinder prices earlier this month.

According to the official notification released on Sunday (Mar 22), there has been no change in price. LPG consumers can now breathe easy, as rates remain unchanged today.

Remember, the central-government-owned oil marketing companies had raised rates for domestic cylinders by ₹60 earlier this month on March 7. While prices for commercial cooking gas cylinders increased by ₹225. Oil marketers review LPG rates on the first day of the month. However, they can raise or reduce prices mid-month depending on crude oil price changes in the international market.

Domestic LPG Rates in Metro Cities

With today’s unchanged price notification, here’s what you will find retailers charging from customers for a 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas cylinder:

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Delhi – ₹913

Mumbai – ₹912.50

Kolkata – ₹939

Chennai – ₹928.50

With the recent price hike earlier this month, rates had reached an 11-month high.

Commercial Cylinder Price

Here are the commercial LPG cylinder prices (19 kg) in four metros:

Delhi – ₹1,884.50

Mumbai – ₹1,836.00

Kolkata – ₹1,988.50

Chennai – ₹2,043.50

These commercial refills are commonly used by restaurants and small eateries.

Reason Behind Latest Increase in LPG Prices

The price rise this month was mainly on account of the high global prices caused by tensions in West Asia. Both domestic and commercial cooking gas prices had risen since India imports almost all its LPG requirements.

Hospitality Sector Gets More Allocation

As per a report, the government has increased LPG cylinder allocation for commercial purposes. The decision has come in light of recent reports about LPG supply shortage faced by restaurants and small food joints.

Will Prices Go Up Again?

Retail prices of LPG may not remain unchanged next month. Due to uncertainties in the international market brought about by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Coronavirus pandemic. India relies heavily on imports to meet its domestic consumption requirements. Any major disruption in the international oil market may force oil marketing companies to revise rates again.

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