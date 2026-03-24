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LPG Cylinder Price Update: Heres what cooking gas costs in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other cities today

LPG Cylinder Price Update: Here’s what cooking gas costs in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other cities today

Cooking gas prices stay steady across India on March 24, with metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai seeing no change after recent increases, keeping household budgets under pressure.

LPG prices stay unchanged across India, offering brief relief after recent hike but continuing to strain household and business budgets.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across India today, March 24, 2026, bringing some much-needed respite to consumers reeling under inflationary pressures. This has provided temporary relief from surging everyday household expenses that consumers have faced. Following the recent increase earlier this month, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced no price change for LPG today.

On Wednesday, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) halted the price rise of cooking gas cylinders for March 24. On March 3, the price of a 14.2-kg cylinder was increased by ₹60 and the prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai reached record highs after revision.

Retail Prices of Domestic LPG Cylinders in Metro Cities

Below are the average prices of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder in metros according to the data available:

Delhi – ₹913

Mumbai – ₹912.50

Kolkata – ₹939

Chennai – ₹928.50

Bengaluru – ₹915 (approx.)

Prices have been unchanged over the last few days.

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Also read: Ships carrying LPG from US and crude oil from Russia arrive in India. Till now, 5 vessels carrying gas and crude oil have reached India

Retail Price of Commercial Cylinder (19 kg)

Commercial cylinder or 19 kg Price In Delhi is ₹1,884 per cylinder. High commercial cylinder prices are hurting restaurants and other small businesses.

Reasons Why Gas Price Didn’t Increase Today But Still Costs So Much?

Oil prices have been rising because of the developments in the energy market and international turmoil in the Middle East region. Rising crude oil prices globally push up gas prices in India. India relies heavily on imports to meet its LPG needs. So any volatility in the international gas market affects domestic supplies.

Industry experts point out several variables contribute to gas price variation in different cities. Some of these are – crude oil price, exchange rate, international freight, local transportation of LPG, and state-level taxes. However, middle-class households can take a big hit from these hikes as cooking gas has become a necessity. A small price rise means more deductions from their salaries. Similarly, for small businesses like restaurants, commercial cylinder prices have gone through the roof in the past few weeks.

Will Prices Go Up Tomorrow?

Gas prices are unlikely to remain consistent in the coming days. If international oil prices spike or any other disturbance occurs in the international market, we may see prices revise upwards.

Takeaways

Today, gas prices have not gone up further, but they are still expensive. If international factors remain volatile, LPG prices are expected to see revisions soon.

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