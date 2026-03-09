Home

LPG refill booking period extended to 25 days to prevent hoarding and black marketing

An order has been issued by the government to refineries to boost LPG output and to prioritise domestic LPG over commercial connections.

This step has been taken to prevent hoarding and black marketing.

New Delhi: As per government sources, the booking period for LPG gas cylinders has been increased from 21 to 25 days. This step has been taken to prevent hoarding and black marketing.

“There were instances that people who were earlier booking LPG cylinders in 55 Days have started booking cylinders in 15 days,” said a source on Monday, 09 March 2026.

Boost LPG output: Government

An order has been issued by the government to refineries to boost LPG output and to prioritise domestic LPG over commercial connections.

“Domestic consumers will always be a priority,” the sources reaffirmed, as India scouts for more LPG partners. Countries like Algeria, Australia, Canada, Norway have approached to sell LPG to India, they added.

Prices of petrol and diesel unlikely to increase

Unless and until crude oil prices breach USD 130 per barrel, the prices of petrol and diesel are unlikely to increase, said the government sources, adding that the fuel prices are unlikely to increase as India has enough stock.

“We expect crude oil prices to be around USD 100 per barrel,” one of the sources said. “No problem of shortage of petrol and diesel at any pump in country.”

They also said that sourcing crude other than the Strait of Hormuz route has been accelerated.

India has enough stock of ATF

Further, the said sources indicated that India has enough stock of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF). “India is a producer and exporter of ATF, no need to panic about ATF,” they said.

India, the sources said, is better placed than other countries.

