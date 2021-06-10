New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas on Thursday made a big announcement for the customers who are using the LGP cylinders. The ministry today said that the LPG customers will now have a choice to decide which distributors they want their LPG refill from. The government further added that the facility is in its pilot phase and will be launched shortly. Also Read - Petrol, Diesel And LPG Prices to Drop Further in Coming Days, Says Dharmendra Pradhan

“LPG customers to have a choice deciding which distributors they want their LPG refill from. In the pilot phase, to be launched shortly, this facility will be available in Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Gurgaon, Pune, and Ranchi,” the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said, Also Read - Cost of Domestic LPG Cylinder to be Reduced by Rs 10 From April 1, Check Price in Your City

