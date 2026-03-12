LPG Shortage: Big relief for houselholds after Modi govt issues THIS statement about supply chains amid ‘severe global energy disruption’

Home

Modi government provides relief to households

LPG Shortage: The Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, gave an assurance to the parliament that the fuel supplies and LPG remain stable. This comes after an LPG shortage was reported in several Indian states. As tensions in West Asia are increasing, the global oil disruptions are becoming widely reported. During this time, Puri urged the people to avoid spreading rumours about the shortage of LPG. He addressed several concerns as the crises are still surging due to the West Asia conflict.

LPG supply, prioritised for households

Hardeep Singh Puri said that the top priority of the government is to make sure that kitchens throughout India receive cooking gas without any disruptions. He said, “The Modi government’s foremost priority is that the kitchens of India’s 33 crore families, especially the poor and underprivileged, do not face any shortage.”

Puri also added that the delivery time for domestic LPG cylinders on a standard basis remains the same, which is 2.5 days from the time of booking. He also highlighted that the fuel supply is available in the country, as it is flowing, and that gas is being prioritised for houses and farms. The minister in the parliament also mentioned that the LPG production has now “stepped up by 28%” and that schools remain open along with the availability of fuel at petrol stations.

VIDEO | Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says, “…This is not the moment for rumour-mongering or fake narratives. India is navigating the most severe global energy disruption in recorded history. Fuel supply is flowing, gas is prioritised… pic.twitter.com/AsnwF5Zxag — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 12, 2026

Govt’s warning against rumours

The Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, warned against the possible misinformation during the global disruptions. He mentioned that it’s not the moment for creating fake narratives and scaring people. He highlighted that everyone must stay united in India, as the workers in the energy sector and institutions are working to manage the situation.

Monitoring by oil companies

Hardeep Singh Puri informed the parliament on Thursday that the oil companies and agencies of enforcement are working to avoid the black market. He stated that the Home Secretary of India, Govind Mohan, too held a virtual meeting with the chief secretaries of states to ensure better coordination with the central government.

(Disclaimer: Situation involving price of petrol, diesel and LPG is evolving rapidly amidst the ongoing conflict in Middle East. Reports regarding immediate shortages of fuel may be exaggerated. Zee News sources its information from official updates from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and authorized LPG distributors (Indane, Bharat gas, HP Gas) and advises its readers to rely on the said sources.)

