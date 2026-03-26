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LPG shortage: Big relief for Uttar Pradesh residents as CM Yogi Adityanath makes major promise on cooking gas delivery

LPG shortage: Big relief for Uttar Pradesh residents as CM Yogi Adityanath makes major promise on cooking gas delivery

UP CM Adityanath has urged people not to rush to gas agencies or fuel stations unnecessarily. Scroll down to know more.

UP government, LPG

LPG crisis update: In a significant statement amid the ongoing LPG crisis in the country, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured the people of Uttar Pradesh that there is no need to stand in queues for cooking gas cylinders. In a big assurance, the Yogi government has assured the UP residents that LPG cylinders will continue to be delivered at homes according to the booking schedule. Here are all the details you need to know about what the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has said amid LPG crisis in the country.

What UP CM Yogi said on LPG crisis?

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of a Software Technology Park in the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) area, Adityanath urged people not to rush to gas agencies or fuel stations unnecessarily.

“Book your LPG cylinder as per requirement and it will be delivered to your doorstep in due course. There is no need to stand in line outside agencies,” he said.

UP CM advises people to purchase petrol and diesel only when required

More importantly, the UP CM also advised people to purchase petrol and diesel only when required, cautioning that queues at filling stations are being driven by rumours.

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“Some people are trying to create panic and disturb normalcy by spreading misinformation. The public should not pay heed to such rumours,” he said.

Referring to consumption patterns, the chief minister questioned why households that earlier used one cylinder for a month are now seeking refills within a few days, attributing the rush to panic buying.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh stated that the government has directed all district authorities to ensure the smooth home delivery of LPG cylinders, as was done previously. He also urged the public to exercise restraint and cooperate, warning that believing rumours and misinformation could call into question one’s sense of national responsibility.

What UP CM said on West Asia crisis?

Referring to the global scenario, the UP CM noted that ongoing tensions involving nations like Iran, the United States, and Israel have led to uncertainty worldwide. However, the UP CM also emphasized that India remains stable under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further said that as the country continues on its path of development and celebrates festivals such as Navratri and Ram Navami, citizens should stay mentally prepared for any global challenges and support government efforts in the national interest.

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