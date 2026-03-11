Home

LPG Shortage: Govt urges people to avoid booking cylinders under panic; key details inside

LPG Shortage: The government is now urging the people to not book LPG cylinders under panic. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

Representational Image

LPG Shortage: When the LPG shortage has become a major issue in India, there’s a wave of tremendous panic among people. Now, the government has urged the consumers of the LPG cylinders not to make bookings in panic. This comes after the tensions in the Western Asia continue to rise. The government officials on Wednesday gave an assurance to the citizens that sufficient stocks of LPG are available throughout the country. Alongside, it urged the people to avoid booking the cylinders unnecessarily, as it may disturb the distribution.

Govt. says LPG supply is stable

The officials also said that the energy supply chain of India remains stable. It has been said that the tensions in the Middle East are continuously escalating and affecting the oil supplies in many countries. A senior government official said, “India’s crude supply remains secure,” hinting at the diversified sources of oil supplies to avoid any disruptions.

He also added that the nation at present has almost 55 lakh barrels of crude oil per day, which is greater than the volume that passes through the Strait of Hormuz in the same time.

Increase in prices of LPG

As the pressure on the supply chain has increased during the West Asia tensions, the prices of the LPG underwent a significant revision this month. This led to an increase of Rs. 60 in many cities.

Bharat Petroleum’s update

Important update on LPG availability. Due to the current geopolitical situation and blockade on LPG imports, available supplies are being carefully rationed to ensure wider coverage, with domestic households being the top priority. Other requests are being reviewed by a joint… pic.twitter.com/CDcCPd7O7W — Bharat Petroleum (@BPCLimited) March 11, 2026

Bharat Petroleum on Wednesday issued an update, saying, “Due to the current geopolitical situation and blockade on LPG imports, available supplies are being carefully rationed to ensure wider coverage, with domestic households being the top priority. Other requests are being reviewed by a joint committee of LPG Executive Directors from BPCL, IOC, and HPCL, with allocations being considered based on criticality.”

It also assured the citizens by mentioning that the central government is continuously working and making efforts so that the free passage of LPG imports can be done, with the hope that the normal supply chain will resume soon.

