Home

News

LPG Shortage: Induction stoves go OUT OF STOCK, Centre gives priority to domestic supply, long lines in UPs Ballia for gas cylinders

LPG Shortage: Induction stoves go OUT OF STOCK, Centre gives priority to domestic supply, long lines in UP’s Ballia for gas cylinders

The Central government has instructed states and Union territories to monitor LPG supplies daily as disruption of supply sparked worries.

LPG Shortage: Induction stoves go OUT OF STOCK, Centre gives priority to domestic supply, long lines in UP’s Ballia for gas cylinders

LPG Crisis: Amid the escalating tensions in West Asia due to the United States, Israel, and Iran, the Central government instructed the states and Union Territories to keep a close watch and monitor the LPG supplies on a daily basis and take stringent actions against hoarders and violators. It further advised states to maintain law and order, as rumours are circulating on social media platforms that LPG supply has been hit due to the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Induction Stoves Went Out Of Stock

Amid news of an alleged shortage of LPG gas cylinders, induction cooktops have gone out of stock on online platforms like – Amazon and Flipkart. This shortage of induction cooktops has come following the restriction on the distribution of commercial LPG to eateries and commercial establishments.

Centre Set Up 24×7 Control Room

The central government has set up a 24×7 control room with nodal officers from the It and petroleum and natural gas ministries.

It is worth noting that the country consumes about 31.3 million tonnes of LPG per year. Out of the 31.3 million tonnes, 87 percent is used in the domestic sector and the rest is used in commercial establishments like – hotels and restaurants. Of this total requirement, 62 per cent is met through imports.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The US-Iran war has affected the imports from the Strait of Hormuz, which is a crucial maritime route through which major cities of the world, including India, gets its LPG imports from the West Asian countries. India gets 85-90 percent of its LPG imports from West Asian nations.

Iran Allows Indian-Flagged Ship To Pass Safely Through Strait Of Hormuz

Iran on Thursday allowed an Indian-flagged ship to pass safely through the Strait of Hormuz, news agency ANI reported, citing sources. The development comes following crucial talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

Jaishankar’s Telephonic Call with Iranian Counterpart

Jaishankar on Tuesday held a telephonic call with his Iranian counterpart amid the escalating conflict in the West Asian countries due to the US-Iran war. Both the leaders talked about developments in the strife-hit region. It is worth noting that this was the third conversation between the two leaders in two weeks. Earlier, Jaishankar held a conversation with the Iranian Foreign Minister on February 28.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.