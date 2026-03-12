Home

News

LPG shortage update: Gas cylinder crisis hits Zomato, Swiggy food delivery partners in THIS city, delivery agents…

LPG shortage update: Gas cylinder crisis hits Zomato, Swiggy food delivery partners in THIS city, delivery agents…

Several restaurants in cities like Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai have warned that they will have to scale down operations if the condition remains the same.

Gas cylinder crisis hits Zomato, Swiggy food delivery partners in THIS city

New Delhi: The Modi government has asked the states and Union territories to invigilate the LPG supplies daily and take actions against violators. From domestic households to eateries, the daily operations are severely hampered as the supply of cylinders has been hit due to the ongoing war in the Middle East. Several restaurants in cities like Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai have warned that they will have to scale down operations if the condition remains the same.

According to the reports, the LPG shortage has hit Pune’s Zomato and Swiggy food delivery partners. Talking to the Indian Express, Parshuram Kamble, a delivery agent said, “In my 12-hour shift, I used to do around 32 orders a day. For the last three days, it’s come down to 13-15.” “My earnings have dropped from Rs 1,600 to around Rs 600 a day.” His wife and children are back in Kolhapur, dependent on the money he sends home. “If this continues for long, living in Pune will become difficult. I may have to return to the village,” he said.

Kamble is among thousands of food delivery workers in Pune struggling with the impact of a severe commercial LPG shortage, which has forced many restaurants and eateries to either shut down or sharply scale back their operations in recent days.

Uttarakhand to Prioritise LPG Supply For Hospitals And Schools

The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government has decided to give priority access to commercial LPG cylinders to hospitals and educational institutions amid concerns about possible supply disruptions due to the conflict in West Asia. State officials said the move is aimed at ensuring that essential services continue without interruption if gas supplies become affected.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Goa food and beverage establishments and hotels sound the alarm

The apex body representing hotels and travel trade in Goa has written to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, flagging that the crisis could lead to the closure of many food and beverage establishments and hotels around the coastal state and impact tourism.

(Disclaimer: The situation involving the price of petrol, diesel, and LPG is evolving rapidly amidst the ongoing conflict in Middle East. Reports regarding immediate shortages of fuel may be exaggerated. Zee News sources its information from official updates from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and authorized LPG distributors (Indane, Bharat gas, HP Gas) and advises its readers to rely on the said sources.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.