Home

News

LPG subsidy will not be available without eKYC after THIS day; Check steps to do it at home

LPG subsidy will not be available without eKYC after THIS day; Check steps to do it at home

The government has stated that eKYC is now necessary for LPG subsidy and failing to get one may even lead to LPG subsidy getting cancelled. Here's a step-by-step process on doing it at home

LPG subsidy will now depend on eKYC. Image Credit: PTI

Attention to Liquified Petroleum Gas consumers! The government has made eKYC mandatory for gas consumers and failure to do so could result in the gas subsidy being discontinued. Furthermore, some services related to the gas connection could be affected. The deadline for completing eKYC is June 30, 2026. Therefore, it is crucial to complete this process on time.

The good news is that you can complete the eKYC process yourself from the comfort of your home using your mobile phone. Let’s explore the step-by-step process.

Also Read: LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, other cities

How to do eKYC from home using a mobile?

For this, first download the official mobile app of your gas company.

After this, login to the app with the mobile number linked to your gas connection.

Then go to the ‘My Profile’ section in the app. There, you will see the eKYC option under LPG Details.

Now read the terms and conditions carefully and agree.

After this, complete the identity verification through face scan or OTP.

After filling in the complete information, submit the application.

Usually, the process is completed within 24 to 48 hours.

eKYC can be done through UMANG app

If you do not want to use the gas company’s app, you can also do eKYC through the UMANG platform.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For this, open UMANG app.

Go to the gas service option and select eKYC.

Then, log in with the help of your mobile number and MPIN.

Complete the eKYC process by following the simple steps given on the screen.

Also Read: LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, other cities

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.