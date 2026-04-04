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India gets relief as 7th LPG tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz, but 17 vessels still await clearance amid tensions

India gets relief as 7th LPG tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz, but 17 vessels still await clearance amid tensions

India’s LPG supply sees relief as another tanker crosses the Strait of Hormuz, though several vessels remain stuck, keeping concerns alive over fuel flow and shipping disruptions.

India LPG Tankers Hormuz

India has received another major boost in terms of its energy supplies after the seventh India-flagged LPG tanker crossed the Strait of Hormuz. The development comes as tensions continue to simmer between countries in the region, causing a blockade in some parts of the shipping route. Several ships were left stranded off the coast after attacks began.

India Flagged Tanker Successfully Crosses Strait

Reports suggest that the India-flagged LPG tanker named Green Sanvi has now crossed the Strait of Hormuz safely. Six Indian LPG tankers had previously made it past the Strait to various ports within India. Since violence erupted in West Asia, this is the seventh LPG tanker belonging to India to complete the route successfully.

17 Indian-flagged Ships Remain Stuck

As much as seven LPG tankers have made it past the Strait of Hormuz and into India, reports suggest that there are still dozens waiting for approval. 17 Ships linked to India are reportedly still waiting to pass through the Strait.

Iranian Ports Home To Some Stuck Ships

Some of the ships waiting are reportedly waiting outside Iranian Ports within the Persian Gulf. The waiting ships could still take weeks before being allowed to pass through, amid geopolitical tensions and security risks within the region. Uncertainty remains as to whether these ships will be permitted safe passage through the Strait anytime soon.

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Why Strait of Hormuz Matters

As explained in a previous article by Investing News Network (INN), the Strait of Hormuz serves as a critical point in global energy transportation. Some of the world’s most significant shipments of oil and gas travel through this Strait. India imports most of its LPG from abroad, most of which passes through the Hormuz Strait.

If shipments are stopped from passing through, this could result in:

Delayed fuel shipments

Rising energy prices

Potential fuel shortages

West Asia Conflict Impacting Shipping Activity

At the start of conflicts between countries in West Asia, shipping activity came to a halt as vessels were left stranded at ports. While Iran has opened up the Strait to some “non-hostile” ships, traffic has not yet reached the volumes seen prior to conflict. Some Indian-flagged LPG tankers have been given the all-clear to pass through the Strait, amid increased risk.

Indian Government Monitoring Situation

India has been monitoring the situation of vessels near the Persian Gulf carefully. The government of India wants to ensure safe passage of its vessels and the crews within, which includes heightening monitoring and coordination activity.

At this stage, India wants to ensure that there are no delays or impacts on domestic supplies of LPG, especially for Indian households that rely on cooking gas.

What’s Next?

The shipment of the seventh LPG tanker may be great news for India but that doesn’t fix the issue of the 17 tankers who are still waiting. Should tensions continue between countries, delays are likely to happen which can impact not only the global energy market but domestic fuel supplies as well.

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