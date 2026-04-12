LPG update: Modi government takes BIG steps as Iran-US talks in Pakistan fail, plans to...

Iran-US war: In a significant global development, the collapse of ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran has once again highlighted how global conflicts can disrupt everyday life far beyond their borders. For India which is heavily dependent on energy imports like crude oil and LPG, the situation poses immediate risks to fuel availability and prices. Therefore, the government’s quick response-boosting supply of 5-kg LPG cylinders, expanding PNG connections and increasing domestic production- shows a clear intent to shield vulnerable sections, especially migrant workers and low-income households. Here are all the details you need to know about the steps taken by the Modi government as the mediation talks fail in Pakistan.

Global energy crisis: What should India do?

Expanding PNG networks and raising domestic output are smart moves, but India still remains exposed to global volatility. This moment should push policymakers to accelerate energy diversification and reduce import dependence. A crisis handled well is an opportunity, India must now turn short-term resilience into lasting energy security.

Iran-US talks fail: What steps is Modi government taking?