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LPG update: Modi government takes BIG steps as Iran-US talks in Pakistan fail, plans to…
As US-Iran ceasefire talks fail, India ramps up LPG supply, expands PNG connections and increases domestic production to protect households from fuel disruptions.
Over 52.3 lakh domestic LPG cylinders delivered in a day: Modi Govt
In a significant statement, the the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Sunday that distribution of domestic LPG in the country remains normal with more than 52.3 lakh domestic LPG cylinders delivered on Saturday and no dry-outs reported at any distributorship, a report by IANS news agency said.
The report also quoted the Ministry as saying that online LPG bookings have increased to about 98 per cent, and deliveries based on the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) have increased to around 93 per cent to prevent diversion at the distributor level.
More than 4.24 lakh PNG connections have been gasified and about 4.66 lakh additional customers have also registered for new connections. Consumers are encouraged to use alternative fuels such as PNG and electric cooktops.
(With inputs from agencies)
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