LPG users take note: Cylinder refill, subsidy services may be affected if you do not complete THIS mandatory update

LPG subsidy beneficiaries should complete their Aadhaar-based e-KYC soon to avoid any service-related issues. Consumers can complete the verification from home through the HelloBPCL app and should also stay aware of common cyber fraud attempts.

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BPCL has provided multiple ways for customers to complete their e-KYC. Representational image

LPG users who avail subsidy benefits should take note of this update. Oil companies are encouraging consumers to complete Aadhaar-based e-KYC to avoid disruptions in cylinder refills, subsidy payments, and other services. PMUY beneficiaries, in particular, are advised to ensure their e-KYC is completed.

Bharat Petroleum has issued an advisory urging pending customers to complete their Aadhaar-linked e-KYC. The company also assured users that no fresh action is needed from those who have already completed their e-KYC.

How to complete e-KYC?

BPCL has provided multiple ways for customers to complete their e-KYC. Users can verify their identity from home through Aadhaar face authentication on the HelloBPCL app after installing the Aadhaar FaceRD app, or they can visit their nearest LPG agency for assistance.

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Why is e-KYC necessary for LPG connection?

Under DBT, it is mandatory for the bank and LPG connection to be linked to Aadhaar so that the subsidy money reaches your bank account directly and on time.

Through e-KYC, fake or multiple gas connections running in the same name are identified, and the fake connections are closed.

The delivery or transfer process can be completed smoothly without any interruption.

What could be the impact of not getting e-KYC done?

According to oil companies, Aadhaar-based e-KYC helps ensure that LPG benefits reach eligible consumers while improving transparency in the distribution system. Those with pending e-KYC verification could face difficulties accessing subsidies, booking refills, or using certain services later. Completing the process at the earliest can help avoid such issues.

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Beware of fake messages and calls

Along with completing e-KYC, LPG users are advised to remain cautious of online scams. Consumers may receive fake messages threatening gas connection cancellation or subsidy suspension within a short time. Officials have urged people not to open suspicious links or share sensitive information and to use only official platforms for e-KYC.

Consumers who are yet to complete their e-KYC should first verify their status and take the necessary steps. Completing the process on time can help avoid disruptions in LPG subsidies, refills, and related services, while reducing the risk of scams.