EnglishHindi
  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • Lovely Professional University calls sexual harassment rumours baseless, terms it conspiracy to defame the institute

Lovely Professional University calls sexual harassment rumours ‘baseless’, terms it conspiracy to defame the institute

"We spoke to students who had some issues with the LPU administration. We heard them and are trying to get them resolved. The situation is completely under control," the SSP said.

Edited By: Victor Dasgupta
Published: September 27, 2026, 12:06 PM IST
Lovely Professional University calls sexual harassment rumours 'baseless', terms it conspiracy to defame the institute
Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: Students of Lovely Professional University in Phagwara held a massive protest and went on a rampage on the campus early Sunday following unverified reports on social media about the alleged rape of a female student. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kapurthula, Gaurav Toora said police have no information of any such crime.

Videos circulating on social media showed students damaging window panes, flower pots and even putting some objects on fire. The students also blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara national highway. Toora said police received information that students gathered at the LPU campus at 1:45 am and blocked a road.

Read more: Paris Olympic 2024: 24 LPU Students to Represent India in The Mega Event

Asked about the unverified claim of an alleged rape with a female student that was circulating on social media, Toora told reporters, “When we reached here, we came to know that there were rumours. Because of the rumours, students gathered here”. “We spoke to students who had some issues with the LPU administration. We heard them and are trying to get them resolved. The situation is completely under control,” the SSP said.

An assessment of the property damage is being done and necessary legal action will be taken, Toora said. Replying to a question, the SSP said students have stated that their issues are not redressed properly.

A heavy police force has been deployed at the university, with police stating that the situation is now under control. The incident came a day after students of Chitkara University in Patiala held a protest. Students had also damaged a police vehicle over unverified claims that two female students allegedly committed suicide on the campus.

LPU University Denies Rumours

Dr. Monica Gulati, Registrar of Lovely Professional University (LPU), has said that some anti-social elements are spreading completely false, baseless and fabricated rumours through social media and other platforms. This is creating unnecessary confusion among students and an attempt is being made to disturb the peaceful academic environment of the university.

The systematic manner in which such false and misleading information is being circulated suggests that it is a deliberate and planned attempt to damage the university’s reputation and tarnish its image.

No Truth in the Rumours

The university has clearly stated that there is no truth in the rumours currently being circulated. Students, parents and the general public are requested not to believe, circulate or promote such rumours. They should rely only on information provided through the university’s official channels.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, covering major developments across national politics, edu ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.