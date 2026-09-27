Lovely Professional University calls sexual harassment rumours ‘baseless’, terms it conspiracy to defame the institute

"We spoke to students who had some issues with the LPU administration. We heard them and are trying to get them resolved. The situation is completely under control," the SSP said.

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New Delhi: Students of Lovely Professional University in Phagwara held a massive protest and went on a rampage on the campus early Sunday following unverified reports on social media about the alleged rape of a female student. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kapurthula, Gaurav Toora said police have no information of any such crime.

Videos circulating on social media showed students damaging window panes, flower pots and even putting some objects on fire. The students also blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara national highway. Toora said police received information that students gathered at the LPU campus at 1:45 am and blocked a road.

Asked about the unverified claim of an alleged rape with a female student that was circulating on social media, Toora told reporters, “When we reached here, we came to know that there were rumours. Because of the rumours, students gathered here”. “We spoke to students who had some issues with the LPU administration. We heard them and are trying to get them resolved. The situation is completely under control,” the SSP said.

An assessment of the property damage is being done and necessary legal action will be taken, Toora said. Replying to a question, the SSP said students have stated that their issues are not redressed properly.

A heavy police force has been deployed at the university, with police stating that the situation is now under control. The incident came a day after students of Chitkara University in Patiala held a protest. Students had also damaged a police vehicle over unverified claims that two female students allegedly committed suicide on the campus.

LPU University Denies Rumours

Dr. Monica Gulati, Registrar of Lovely Professional University (LPU), has said that some anti-social elements are spreading completely false, baseless and fabricated rumours through social media and other platforms. This is creating unnecessary confusion among students and an attempt is being made to disturb the peaceful academic environment of the university.

The systematic manner in which such false and misleading information is being circulated suggests that it is a deliberate and planned attempt to damage the university’s reputation and tarnish its image.

No Truth in the Rumours

The university has clearly stated that there is no truth in the rumours currently being circulated. Students, parents and the general public are requested not to believe, circulate or promote such rumours. They should rely only on information provided through the university’s official channels.