EnglishHindi
  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • LPU Protest LIVE: Internet services around university suspended, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders strict action
LIVE

LPU Protest LIVE: Internet services around university suspended, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders strict action

Several rounds of talks between the protesting students and the LPU management remained inconclusive, even though LPU Vice Chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu assured the protesters that their genuine grievances would be resolved.

Edited By: Victor Dasgupta
Published: September 28, 2026, 9:33 AM IST
LPU Protest LIVE: Internet services around university suspended, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders strict action
LPU Protest Live

LPU Protest Live: On Sunday, the students at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab’s Phagwara allegedly resorted to vandalism and clashed with police during protests over claims that a student was allegedly raped on the university premises and later died by suicide. Police said a rape case has been registered against an unknown person on a complaint by the students, and an SIT has been formed to investigate the matter, even though the university authority denied claims of any rape incident on campus, calling them “rumour”.

The incident followed a day after a huge protest by students of Chitkara University in Patiala, who allegedly set a police vehicle afire over unverified claims that two female students committed suicide on the campus.

Read more: LPU students protest: University postpones mid-term exams, suspends classes for 10 days amid violent protests

No Truth In Rumours: LPU

The management of Lovely Professional University (LPU), however, maintained in a statement that there was no truth in the “rumours”, with Registrar Monica Gulati saying some anti-social elements were spreading “false”, “baseless” and “fabricated” allegations.

The LPU also released a video statement of three female students of Room No. 504, Girls’ Hostel-3, claiming that no rape incident took place, saying they have been staying there for the past two months.

In the videos doing the rounds, some purported protesters with their faces covered with handkerchiefs were seen vandalising shops in the university mall and other properties on campus, while a few others could be seen taking some items from a grocery shop. The videos also showed damaged vehicles and a vandalised ATM kiosk on the campus.

LPU Protest LIVE:

Follow updates here:

  • Sep 28, 2026 10:02 AM IST

    LPU protests LIVE: Traffic movement on the National Highway-44 in Punjab’s Phagwara, which had been blocked for over 15 hours, has been restored, police said on Monday.

  • Sep 28, 2026 9:39 AM IST

    LPU Protest Live: The university suspended regular classes for 10 days from September 28 and postponed the mid-term examinations. According to news agency ANI, the statement of the university read, “Students may, in consultation with their parents/guardians, travel to their hometowns during this 10-day period, if they wish to do so. Students who stay back are advised to stay inside their hostels/places of residence and avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in any unrest activities in the interest of their own safety.”

  • Sep 28, 2026 9:37 AM IST

    LPU protests LIVE: Traffic has resumed on the national highway after earlier blockades, while heavy police deployment remains in place inside the varsity campus.

  • Sep 28, 2026 9:36 AM IST

    LPU Protest LIVE: The authorities have suspended the internet services in and around the varsity campus.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, covering major developments across national politics, edu ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.