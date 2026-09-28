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LPU Protest LIVE: Internet services around university suspended, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders strict action

Several rounds of talks between the protesting students and the LPU management remained inconclusive, even though LPU Vice Chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu assured the protesters that their genuine grievances would be resolved.

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LPU Protest Live

LPU Protest Live: On Sunday, the students at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab’s Phagwara allegedly resorted to vandalism and clashed with police during protests over claims that a student was allegedly raped on the university premises and later died by suicide. Police said a rape case has been registered against an unknown person on a complaint by the students, and an SIT has been formed to investigate the matter, even though the university authority denied claims of any rape incident on campus, calling them “rumour”.

The incident followed a day after a huge protest by students of Chitkara University in Patiala, who allegedly set a police vehicle afire over unverified claims that two female students committed suicide on the campus.

No Truth In Rumours: LPU

The management of Lovely Professional University (LPU), however, maintained in a statement that there was no truth in the “rumours”, with Registrar Monica Gulati saying some anti-social elements were spreading “false”, “baseless” and “fabricated” allegations.

The LPU also released a video statement of three female students of Room No. 504, Girls’ Hostel-3, claiming that no rape incident took place, saying they have been staying there for the past two months.

In the videos doing the rounds, some purported protesters with their faces covered with handkerchiefs were seen vandalising shops in the university mall and other properties on campus, while a few others could be seen taking some items from a grocery shop. The videos also showed damaged vehicles and a vandalised ATM kiosk on the campus.

LPU Protest LIVE: